MORE LOCAL STORIES

Workers unload bricks at a brick-making factory in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. As bricks continue to be used in construction throughout Myanmar, traditional craftsmen who produce hand-made bricks are facing competition from machine-made bricks which are produced more efficiently. / Aung Shine Oo AP Photo
Sunday, January 15, 2017 1:00 AM
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND – The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, from Bill Gates to Michael Bloomberg, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, according to an analysis by Oxfam released Monday.