MORE LOCAL STORIES

An image.

Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world
Workers unload bricks at a brick-making factory in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. As bricks continue to be used in construction throughout Myanmar, traditional craftsmen who produce hand-made bricks are facing competition from machine-made bricks which are produced more efficiently. / Aung Shine Oo AP Photo
Sunday, January 15, 2017 1:00 AM
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND – The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, from Bill Gates to Michael Bloomberg, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, according to an analysis by Oxfam released Monday.
Battle Mountain junior varsity girls win twice on home floor
Battle Mountain's Alexis Andrade goes up for a shot during the opening tournament of the year in Lovelock against Silver Stage.
Thursday, December 15, 2016 1:00 AM
The Battle Mountain High School junior varsity girls basketball won two of three games at its home invitational this past weekend. 
  • Obituary: Charlyn Hawkins Orel

    Private inurnment for Charlyn Hawkins Orel, 87, of Lawrence,Kan., will be held at Pioneer Cemetery in Lawrence. Charlyn was born June 2, 1929, in Winnemucca, Nevada. 

  • Obituary: Sharon R. Burt

    Sharon R. Burt, 71 passed away in her home on January 5th 2017 a member of the LDS Church of Reno Nevada.

    She is survived by her loving fiancé of 14 years Preston Houston and three daughters, Vicki Jones of Waldron Arkansas, Lorraine Ramirez of Hayward California, Sharon Milton of Lovelock Nevada, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four grands.
  • Humboldt County Divorce Decrees

    The following individuals were granted divorces recently by the Humboldt County Clerk: 

  • Humboldt County Marriage Licenses

    The following couples were granted marriage licenses recently by the Humboldt County Clerk:

  • Lake Township Justice Court

    Items in the Court Dispositions are compiled from public records contained in the Lake Township Justice Court. News4Nevada reports all felony hearings, misdemeanor convictions and dismissals for which the court releases information.

  • Women, Education, Alzheimer’s research, and solutions

    According to a report by the Alzheimer’s Association, “Alzheimer’s disease falls more heavily on women than men. Experts say that distinct biological and genetic factors may shape how Alzheimer’s disease progresses in women.”
  • Good neighbors are hard to find

    My Pastor once said, if you have one good friend, you are fortunate. If you have more than one good friend, you are blessed.
  • Old age blues

    Do you ever get the sinking feeling that you may be advancing a bit beyond your prime? What a shocking realization! It first occurred to me, as I recall, one day when a young girl got up and offered me her seat on the bus. Used to be, not that long ago, I was the one to offer that gallant gesture.
Ask Brianna: How Can I Tackle My Finances?
Sunday, January 15, 2017 1:00 AM
“Ask Brianna” is a Q&A column by Brianna McGurran for 20-somethings or anyone else starting out. Find advice to help you manage your money, find a job and pay off student loans — all the real-world stuff no one taught us how to do in college. Published by the Associated Press in cooperation with Nerdwallet. Send your questions about postgrad life to askbrianna@nerdwallet.com.
