MORE LOCAL STORIES

MCDERMITT — There comes a point in a season where it seems everything is going right for a team.

After the conclusion of Saturday’s home game against Jackpot, the McDermitt High School boys basketball team may be able to check off that scenario.

The Bulldogs remained undefeated in the Eastern 1A at 7-0, after a thrilling 59-56 win over the Jaguars that saw a last-second shot roll out of the basket.

“We got away with one today,” said MHS coach Jack Smith. Even on that last shot. I thought for sure we were going to go into overtime. That is a team we do not match-up well for some reason. Jackpot is a good team.”