MORE LOCAL STORIES

Nevada Division of Forestry crew members paint the county commission chamber. New carpet and audio-visual equipment will also be installed during the round room renovation project.
Wednesday, February 01, 2017 1:00 AM
Soon after two new faces appeared on the three-person county commission last month, the board decided their meeting place was due for a face lift. Renovations already underway, and costing less than anticipated, should beautify and modernize the round room without sacrificing its historic appeal.