MORE LOCAL STORIES

An image.

Oregon museum to use grant to improve Titanic exhibit
Cottage Grove Historical Museum coordinator Tara Sue Hughart (center left) and board chair Becky Venice look over artifacts at the museum that include a coat which was worn by a survivor of the Titantic sinking. Museum volunteers plan to use a recently acquired Heritage All-Star Grant to preserve and update the exhibit.
Monday, January 09, 2017 1:00 AM
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Two years ago, a couple from Belfast, Ireland, traveled to Cottage Grove, Ore., to see a coat that had been worn by a longtime resident who had survived the sinking of the Titanic.
The burgundy-colored wool coat, which was inherited by a relative of Marion Wright Woolcott, its original owner, is displayed at the Cottage Grove Historical Museum, reported The Register-Guard. While it draws some Titanic fanatics – the Irish couple had a relative who had helped build the Titanic – many do not even know it is there, museum volunteers said.
To draw more attention to the historic coat, the museum plans to use a $1,200 grant it recently received from the state to improve the exhibit in which it's displayed, said volunteer Cathy Bellavita.
  • Brother of airport shooting suspect says US gov't failed him

    PENUELAS, Puerto Rico (AP) – The brother of a man accused of killing five people at a Florida airport questioned Saturday why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after U.S. authorities knew he'd become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices.
  • Nevada governor tours flood-prone sites in Reno area

    RENO, Nev. (AP) – Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and local officials visited flood-prone areas of Washoe County Saturday in advance of anticipated flooding in the Reno area later in the weekend due to storm runoff.
  • HC rural schools report to board

    Humboldt County’s rural schools in Orovada and Kings River are doing very well thank you, according to their principals, who reported to the school board in December. Michelle Garrison is principal at Kings River School and Lisa Weber is principal of Orovada School. Both schools teach students in grades K-8.
  • Officers remind residents to "Slow Down"

    WINNEMUCCA — In an effort to save lives, the Nevada Highway Patrol, Winnemucca and West Wendover Police Departments, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, and White Pine County Sheriff’s Departments are reminding motorists to s-l-o-w d-o-w-n. As part of Joining Forces, a statewide law enforcement program, agencies throughout Nevada will be working overtime from January 4, 2017, through January 18, 2017, enforcing speed limit laws.
Battle Mountain junior varsity girls win twice on home floor
Battle Mountain's Alexis Andrade goes up for a shot during the opening tournament of the year in Lovelock against Silver Stage.
Thursday, December 15, 2016 1:00 AM
The Battle Mountain High School junior varsity girls basketball won two of three games at its home invitational this past weekend. 
  • Obituary: Gladys Davis Robinson

    Gladys Davis Robinson, 102, of Winnemucca, NV passed away December 8, 2016 in Reno, NV with family by her side. 
  • Obituary: Robert J. Scott

    Robert J. Scott of Carson City passed away on December 26, 2016 at Carson Tahoe Hospital from complications of Parkinson’s disease. 
  • Nevada Highway Patrol

    Items in the Police Blotter are compiled from public information contained in Nevada Highway Patrol reports. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

  • Humboldt County Sheriff's Report

    Items in the Sheriff’s Report are compiled from public information contained in the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office report. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

  • Winnemucca Police Blotter

    Items in the Police Blotter are compiled from public information contained in Winnemucca Police Department reports. News4Nevada reports all incidents about which law-enforcement agencies release information. Charges or citations listed in the blotter do not imply guilt, which is determined in court. Mug shots are provided by law enforcement as part of the public record. Persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
  • The dangers of stalking

    Stalking is a very serious crime that is often under-reported. Those that have reported the crime are numbered at over 3 million people in the United States every year. Stalking victims are often stalked by someone they know or a person they were once in a relationship with. It is estimated that in every 1 out of 5 stalking cases, violence escalates and a weapon is used.
  • What’s New for 2016 Ag Tax Preparation?

    You know the saying, only two things are certain in life; death and taxes. And there’s even a tax on death. The following article has some tips on preparing for 2016 taxes and getting the breaks you deserve.
  • A dire prognosis

    The low humidity in this high desert environment seems to agree with me. Luckily and thankfully I have not had a cold in years. However, that changed a few days ago when I came down with a doozy. This is the third night in a row I've woken in the wee hours coughing, hacking and sniffling. Here I sit in the dark stillness as I nurse my misery. It seems you get a different perspective of things in the middle of the night. As my thoughts wander off in the silence, that's when the analogy hits me.
It's muddy out there!

Monday, January 09, 2017 1:00 AM
Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen warned residents today of poor conditions caused by heavy rains. He stated that area roads are extremely saturated with water. Some local roads are covered with standing water and some roads have eroded, Allen reported. 
