MORE LOCAL STORIES

An image.

Geography Bee challenges students
FFMS Geography Bee finalists, left to right: Joseph Vankuiken in third place, Erick Bergenheier in second place and Travis Terry in first place. The students’ teacher, Brent Riemersmark is pictured behind the students.
Saturday, January 21, 2017 1:00 AM
Students actually volunteer to take a test and then study for the French Ford Middle School (FFMS) Geography Bee each year. FFMS has been has been holding a yearly Geography Bee for longer than the 18 years that Principal Rob Lindsay has been there.
  Zero Suicide Initiative meeting held in Winnemucca

    A future evaporates, a door is permanently closed. Suicide puts an end to all other possibilities, and our town has seen too many of them. That was the reality agreed upon by nearly two dozen local officials and service providers at a meeting to address suicide prevention held Jan. 11 in Winnemucca.
  Gun industry, suicide prevention forge unlikely alliance

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — It’s a difficult topic to discuss, fraught with politics and social stigma, and an even tougher one to fix: people who kill themselves with a gun. But now two unlikely allies — the gun industry and a leading suicide prevention group — are coming together to tackle it.
  Nevada governor outlines state budget

    CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval outlined his budget blueprint for his final two years in office by proposing more than $115 million in new spending for higher education and a raise for all state workers to be funded in large part by taxes on marijuana sales.
  Humboldt County School District Board agendas

  • Humboldt County Commission plans annual retreat for Jan. 30

    Humboldt County Commission meets each year for their annual “retreat”, where they will spend a day discussing their overall vision for the county. The commission discussed possible topics for the retreat’s agenda at their regular meeting on Jan. 17. The retreat will be held, according to the tentative agenda, at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30. Commissioners will meet at the Winnemucca Convention Center, in the West Hall. 
  • McDermitt Library to expand hours

    In response to community feedback, the McDermitt Library will extend its hours. Humboldt County Library Director Cyndi O requested the change from Humboldt County Commission on Jan. 17 at their regular meeting. 
  • Small Farm Conference Filled with Opportunities to Learn About Agriculture

    Sparks, Nev.—The Nevada Small Farm Conference offers attendees a jam-packed conference with renowned speakers from across the country and intensive workshops included in the registration fee. It will be held at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Feb. 3-4. Early bird registration is $95 until Jan. 25, and regular registration is $105.
SPORTS

Lowry knocks off Pershing County in lone home dual of the season
Lowry senior Connor Starkey finishes off a pin of Pershing County's Marcus Glanton in a 195-pound match during a dual with the Mustangs on Wednesday night in Winnemucca.
Lowry senior Connor Starkey finishes off a pin of Pershing County's Marcus Glanton in a 195-pound match during a dual with the Mustangs on Wednesday night in Winnemucca.
Saturday, January 21, 2017 1:00 AM
The Lowry High School wrestling had one last time to shine in front of its home crowd with senior night Wednesday against Pershing County. The Buckaroos came away on top with a 58-14 win.
  Obituary: Norman Kenneth Burnett

    Norman Kenneth Burnett, 90, passed away at Humboldt General Hospital on January 16, 2017. He was born in Fairbank, Iowa on October 28, 1926, to Kenneth and Vernita Burnett. 
  Obituary: Rosita Petit Marvel

    Rosita Camarillo Petit Marvel, 91, passed away near her home in Elko, Nevada, on January 17, 2017.  
  • Humboldt County Marriage Licenses

    The following couples were granted marriage licenses recently by the Humboldt County Clerk:

  • Humboldt County Divorce Decrees

    The following individuals were granted divorces recently by the Humboldt County Clerk: 

  • Union Township Justice Court

    Items in the Court Dispositions are compiled from public records contained in the Union Township Justice Court and the Sixth Judicial District Court. News4Nevada reports all felony hearings, misdemeanor convictions and dismissals for which the court releases information. When requested by the individual, N4N will post the person’s mug shot with their court disposition.
  Brains on the job!

    Back from vacation is a transition for students, adjusting from sleeping in, staying up late, traveling, and existing in a home full of upheaval and fun to return to organization and educational expectations. 
  Don't rage over road rage

    One of my co-workers at the Dallas power plant where I worked in the 1970's had a son who got involved with a Road Rage driver on a Dallas street. According to witnesses, his son became involved with a man that was full of rage from a fight with his wife, and they happened to meet on the street by chance. (Most road rage incidents happen by chance) Instead of just leaving the crazy one alone, just swallowing self pride and ignoring the crazy man that rudely cut him off in traffic, he pursued the man who was full of rage, and it cost him his life. James' son felt safe, since he (illegally) carried a large caliber firearm in his car.
  Ready for the changes 2017 will bring?

    Those who read my column last month may remember my struggle to balance a focus on the true meaning of Christmas with expectations I put on myself regarding traditions. The results: I prioritized sending Christmas cards over baking Christmas cookies, so people we care for (who don’t hear from us often enough) would know we’re alive and thinking about them. I also found time for deeper cleaning and decluttering than usual in the guest room before my daughter and her husband arrived. There were no comments about the room, but my daughter said, “You didn’t make cookies?”
Humboldt County Pets of the Week

Friday, January 20, 2017 1:00 AM
These dogs are available from the Winnemucca City-County Animal Shelter.

