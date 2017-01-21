MORE LOCAL STORIES

FFMS Geography Bee finalists, left to right: Joseph Vankuiken in third place, Erick Bergenheier in second place and Travis Terry in first place. The students’ teacher, Brent Riemersmark is pictured behind the students.
French Ford Middle School students enjoy watching the geography bee, according to their principal, Rob Lindsay. Students on the front row left to right are Sara Grasmick, Katlyn Esquibel, Makinzi Spicknall, second row orange shirt Ryleigh Raabe, the five students visible on the back row, left to right are Jayden Taylor, Matthew Hedges, Jaycee Harber, Bryce Brinkerhoff and Sofia Mayorga.